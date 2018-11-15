Identity of Beloved SFUO Overlords Meme Page Runner revealed

The Tomato

It’s un-presidented, to say the least

Following accusations by the SFUO’s former president that the Tomato is fake news, an exclusive story is being released to prove just the opposite. The Tomato has learned and will share the identity of “Page Runner” for the Beloved SFUO Overlords Meme Page. Unlike the failing Fulcrum, who didn’t give students the whole story, the Tomato continues to go all the way for students in these important matters. After all, the Tomato takes its memes very seriously.

The so-called “Page Runner” found in the Fulcrum’s latest feature, is none other than U of O president, Jacques Frémont. Frémont supposedly runs the page as a hobby of sorts and can frequently be found chuckling at his own memes at Board of Governors meetings.

The announcement that the university would terminate the SFUO’s contract was followed by an increase in Frémont-related memes. These were supposed to be taken as hints, according to the president and memelord. For example, the change in the page’s profile picture to one of Frémont depicted as a Saint.

“I actually had it framed and put up with all the other president’s portraits in Tabaret, but nobody seemed to notice,” sighed Frémont. “They say artistic geniuses are never recognized in their time, I guess that’s true for me as well.”

One may wonder why he’s shown such a sudden desire to come forward. Especially when he adamantly opposed revealing his identity in the feature interview, claiming he didn’t want to take credit for other people’s work.

“I’m sick and tired of having to pretend like I’m even considering letting the SFUO back into power. When I interact with them in person, I have to be polite. With the meme page, I can express what I really feel,” admits Frémont. “After the PwC audit results came back, and we decided to hold a referendum for a new union, I realized that it was out of our hands, and I could finally end the charade.

Frémont also thinks that through coming forward, it shows transparency students aren’t used to seeing in their government. “I want students to know that I trust them and that I can be trusted in turn. That I hear their frustrations, I share their memes. I hope students will feel more comfortable approaching me with their meme ideas. I’m happy I can connect with students in this new and exciting way.”

Frémont plans on running the SFUO meme page until the referendum held in early 2019, at which point the meme page will be transformed to hold whichever student union that gets elected accountable.