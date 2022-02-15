Tomato: Best date spots around campus for Valentine’s Day

The Tomato

Surprise your loved one with one of these special spots!

Looking for a lovey-dovey location to woo your loved one on the most love-induced day of the year? Well look no further — the Tomato has searched high and low for only the best places for you and your special someone to spend Valentine’s together!

#1 — LeBlanc Common Room

As our investigative editor-in-chief reported, Leblanc is the best residence on campus to meet new people and make unforgettable memories.

Second-year marketing student Tea Mobile describes meeting her now-girlfriend on move-in day. “I was moving in a suitcase and just heard a scream from next door, followed by a little rat running away,” said Mobile.

“I went to check in to see if [she] was okay, and it was practically love at first sight. Until my mom also saw the rat.”

#2 — Rideau Tim Horton’s

Despite its neighbour hogging all of the glory of Rideau Street, the Tim Horton’s is actually quite romantic. With the cozy ambiance all Tim’s are known for and a menu that is now iced capp-less, there is no better place to be.

Feed each other Tim-Biebs and hold hands while wondering what dramatic occurrence is happening outside this time. It’ll spark love — and its close friend, fear — into your hearts.

#3 — Convoy-Occupied Bank Street

Low on a budget but still want to get out of the house? Worry not, for there are several homemade food stations set up in various areas of the convoy-occupied Bank Street.

“Who needs a reservation when I can get a suspicious-tasting soup for free?” said fifth-year health science student Di Daniels. “My boyfriend ate hamburgers by the bridge and overlooked the Rideau Canal…right before we got food poisoning.”