SFUO executive coordinator accused of making fake Facebook account

Dorimain allegedly posed as a U of O student to boost SFUO’s image

Student Federation of the University of Ottawa (SFUO) executive coordinator Vanessa Dorimain is alleged to have created a fake Facebook account under the name of Gabriella Auguste to boost the SFUO’s online image.

The allegation comes from popular Facebook meme page, Beloved SFUO Overlords, who claim the account—which was created in January of 2018—has been used to promote SFUO interests by Dorimain posing as a U of O student.

“This account is active in shilling for the SFUO on Facebook and especially this page, saying student’s votes don’t matter and calling them white supremacists,” the page wrote in a Facebook post.

Photo: Beloved SFUO Overlords, via Facebook.

Beloved SFUO Overlords claim that the image used as Gabriella Auguste’s profile picture was stolen from Twitter account, @TheCleopatraLee, which posted the photo in April 2017, and that the phone number associated with the account belongs to Dorimain. The Fulcrum can confirm that the number belongs to Dorimain.

This comes following the referendum debates where a student accused SFUO staff of creating fake Facebook accounts for the same reason.

At the time, acting president Paige Booth declared that she “can’t control what anybody does or creates in terms of Facebook profiles.”

“I, myself, have not created a fake Facebook profile. But this is why it’s so important that students are separating the institution from the individuals.”

Booth added “This could happen to any institution, in any union, with any person who wants to create a Facebook profile. So I don’t really see the relevance of it.”

—With files from Eric Davison.

The Fulcrum has reached out to Dorimain for comment regarding the accusation. This article will be updated as necessary.