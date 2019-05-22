Student found dead in U of O residence

Breaking

A list of local mental health resources appears at the bottom of this article.

University of Ottawa students received an emailed statement from university president Jacques Fremont on May 22, informing of the death of a student in one of the university’s residences.

This is the ​second student death to have occurred in less than a month​. Fremont sent out a similar email then, asking students to respect the privacy of the deceased student’s family.

“I would like all members of our (University of Ottawa) community to join me in expressing our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time,” Fremont wrote in the statement, further advising grieving students to seek help through counselling services such as ​Good2Talk​, and the U of O’s on-campus resources​ in order to deal with “this trying situation.”

The statement ends with another warning to students to be mindful of their use of social media and other communications regarding the death of the student, and that the university will not be providing further details regarding the incident to respect the privacy of the student’s family.

A non-comprehensive list of local mental health resources appears below…

On-campus (free or covered by healthcare plan)…

University of Ottawa Health Services (UOHS), 100 Marie-Curie Private Offers counselling, psychiatric services, individual, couple or family therapy, access to psycho-educational groups and referrals to specialists off-campus

Student Academic Success Service (SASS), 100 Marie-Curie Private Offers individual counselling, peer-counselling, workshops, online therapy and group counselling using new stepped model; referrals

Pride Centre, 85 University Private Offers mentoring services and one-on-one consultation services

Faculty mentoring centres (locations differ by faculty) Specialized mentoring services catered to the needs of students in each faculty



Off-campus…