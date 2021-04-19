The 2021 Cavalry Awards presented by the Tomato

Sports

The prestigious Cavalry Awards this year are presented by the Tomato. Image: Rame Abdulkader/Fulcrum

Find out below who won the Cavalry Awards for faster replier, most frequent contributor, and most quotable player

It is with great honour this year that the Tomato is presenting the Fulcrum’s annual Calvary Awards. The Cavalry Awards aim to celebrate the accomplishments of Gee-Gees athletes and teams that distinguished themselves during the season.

Sadly in 2020-21, due to COVID-19, Ontario University Athletics (OUA) and the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) both cancelled their seasons meaning there were no official games played by any Gee-Gees team.

With that said, the Fulcrum could have decided to follow Gee-Gees athletics’ lead and give athletes our usual annual awards. But that would have been boring, so instead we decided to highlight athletes who regularly contribute to Fulcrum articles.

The Cavalry Award for the most rapid reply to an interview request

James Flemming is incredibly fast at arranging interviews — no surprise there.

The fifth-year men’s rugby player has been featured in a number of pieces over the years in the Fulcrum and has always been extremely quick to answer interview requests.

It would be interesting to see what’s faster, Flemming’s 40-yard dash, or his response time when the Fulcrum sports editor needs a last-minute source.

The Cavalry Award for the athlete most frequently featured in the Fulcrum

This award goes to the men’s hockey team captain Yvan Mongo, this athlete found himself in a whopping four Fulcrum articles this year — more than most Gee-Gees in their U of O careers.

Mongo was a regular in the Fulcrum sports section, due to the fact that he’s one of the most recognizable and likable people on campus. Among his many accomplishments this year, he created Mongo’ Brave Buddies and was integral to the creation of the Black Student-Athletes’ Advocacy Council.

The Cavalry Award for the most quotable player

This year’s most quotable player is a talented athlete on and off the field, and she has contributed plenty of time and effort into the community. Most importantly, she spices up the Fulcrum articles with genuinely interesting quotes, and actually useful information.

While she is now overseas, Mikayla Morton has helped form some of the most intriguing Fulcrum articles in her tenure as a Gee-Gee and is thus the winner of the most quotable player award.

The Cavalry Award for head coach who answers emails the fastest

While coaches on campus are very busy people, their voices are often essential in forming a great article. If the sports editor is ever in need of some quotes about an athlete or team, the men’s hockey team head coach, Patrick Grandmaitre is always quick and eager to chat about his players.

He also never disappears or misses a scheduled interview. Take note prospective coaches, not ghosting is a great quality to have.

The Cavalry Award for the team with the best social media

While many Gee-Gees teams practically abandoned their social media accounts in this mess of a year for sports, some teams continued to use their platforms

The Gee-Gees men’s football team has made a big impact in the community through their social media initiatives, and their 28 in 28 posts throughout February secured them the award for the team with the best social media.

The Cavalry Award for the competitive club athlete featured the most in the Fulcrum

It’s almost like this athlete has her name included in nearly every single article in the sports section. Wonder how that happened?

Jasmine McKnight hasn’t won anything in a while, so hopefully this helps her ego.

Congratulations to all the athletes recognized and to those who were nominated for all their hard work!